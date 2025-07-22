40-year-old WWE star finally wins a match on RAW in nearly a year

This week's episode of WWE RAW featured a match between Karrion Kross and Sami Zayn. The Harbingar of Doom got his first singles victory on the red brand in nearly a year.The two stars faced each other at Night of Champions, and the bout was won by the former Intercontinental Champion. Three weeks ago on WWE RAW, Kross attacked Sami backstage and injured his ribs with a steel pipe. Zayn wanted revenge and even though he wasn't a hundred percent, he still agreed to face the Doomwalker again. Sami Zayn hit Karrion Kross with a few chops in the corner during the match and took him down with a suplex. Kross dropped Zayn with a shoulder tackle before getting wiped out on the floor with an Arabian Press. The heel sent the babyface into the steps but got nailed with a tornado DDT in the ring.Sami Zayn planted Karrion Kross with a sunset flip bomb and got a two-count. Scarlett tried to hand her husband a steel pipe but was unsuccessful. She then grabbed the WWE veteran's leg and Karrion Kross hit the latter with the steel pipe while the referee was distracted and pinned him to win the match.This was the first time Kross won a singles match on RAW since July 29, 2024, which saw him defeat Xavier Woods.