Adam Pearce to add a stipulation to an important match on WWE RAW? 27-year-old champion must beware

WWE has announced a lot of matches for tonight's Monday Night RAW and one of those is between Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. The two women have been at loggerheads for quite some time.

Therefore, they will finally look to settle the score tonight on the red brand. RAW GM Adam Pearce could add a stipulation in the match that could have implications for Rhea Ripley.

Pearce could make it a No. 1 contenders match and the winner would earn a shot at the Women's World Championship. The Eradicator could be in jeopardy, as either Shayna Baszler or Nia Jax could be next in line.

It looks quite plausible, as Rhea Ripley has been running out of opponents on the main roster. Therefore, it could give her a new challenger for her title ahead of Royal Rumble 2024.

The 27-year-old needs more opponents to establish her dominance as the Women's World Champion. Nia Jax or Shayna Baszler could be the perfect opponent for her.

Expand Tweet

WWE RAW Preview: Matches and segments advertised for Monday Night RAW

Tonight's Monday Night RAW will emanate from MVP Arena in Albany, New York and WWE has advertised some huge matches for the show.

Drew McIntyre will battle Sami Zayn tonight on the show, in the aftermath of what happened backstage between the two last week. Moreover, DIY is advertised to take on Imperium tonight.

It will be a 2-out-of-3 falls match. The two teams have been at odds for quite some time now. While DIY will look to end this rivalry, Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci will look to work as a cohesive unit.

Besides, WWE has also advertised a segment of Cody Rhodes, who will address Shinsuke Nakamura's actions. The Creed Brothers will battle Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in a tag team match.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, the newly formed duo of Tegan Nox and Natalya is advertised to take on Katana Chance and Kayden Carter. One of the biggest matches that will take place tonight on the show is between Seth Rollins and Jey Uso.

It will be for the World Heavyweight Championship, as Rollins announced last week on the show.