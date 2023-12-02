Drew McIntyre finds a surprising WWE ally following RAW

Drew McIntyre and a former champion have teased an unlikely alliance following WWE RAW.

McIntyre turned heel and helped The Judgment Day retain the Undisputed Tag Team Championship over Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso on the November 13 edition of the red brand. The former WWE Champion then joined The Judgment Day during the Men's WarGames match, but the heel faction came up short. McIntyre was visibly frustrated after the match and stormed out of the ring.

The RAW star took to social media today to complain some more about his standing in the company. McIntyre shared a promotional graphic for this year's Royal Rumble and noted that he wasn't featured on the poster:

"Are you starting to understand my frustrations now?", he asked.

Ricochet reacted to McIntyre's post and claimed to understand the veteran's frustrations:

"Oh I understand! 😅🤣," he posted.

Vince Russo suggests an interesting storyline for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Former WWE writer Vince Russo has suggested an interesting storyline for Drew McIntyre.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo noted that the 38-year-old shook Rhea Ripley's hand to join The Judgment Day faction at Survivor Series WarGames. Russo suggested that McIntyre could be a man for hire on RAW. McIntyre has fallen short in several title matches as of late and has turned heel as a result:

"I believe I said Drew was joining Judgment Day and you said he wasn't... The handshake? I think that's proof to me, man... Maybe he's a man for hire. Maybe." [From 1:28 onwards]

Sami Zayn confronted Drew McIntyre after he attacked World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins. The Visionary informed McIntyre that he would defend the title against Jey Uso on RAW. McIntyre decided to respond to the news with a Glasgow Kiss to Rollins' head and busted himself open after hitting the move.

Zayn claimed that he understands how McIntyre feels, as he has come up short in multiple title matches this year as well. However, Zayn told McIntyre that he was going about things wrong, and the message didn't go over well. McIntyre informed Zayn that he would face him next Monday night on WWE RAW before storming away from The Great Liberator in the backstage segment.

