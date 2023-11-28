4 possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW - Top stable to debut, Jey Uso gets involved?

WWE Monday Night RAW aired last night, and it featured the red brand return of Randy Orton. The show also featured CM Punk's return to RAW after nearly ten years. Beyond that, though, the program set the stage for next week.

It was announced that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso on RAW in just a matter of days. This upset the man trying to get a title opportunity, Drew McIntyre.

A furious McIntyre assaulted Seth and threw a fit backstage, only to be confronted by Sami Zayn. Zayn attempted to talk sense into McIntyre, but it ultimately backfired, and the pair will now clash on next week's episode of RAW.

This article will take a look at a handful of different ways the bout between Sami and Drew may end. This includes a potential debut of a brand new stable, interference from Jey Uso, and more.

Below are four possible finishes for Sami Zayn vs. Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW.

#4. Sami Zayn could win clean to move forward toward his major goal

Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber

Sami Zayn has done a lot throughout his wrestling career. Even before joining WWE, he held numerous titles across various organizations. Since joining World Wrestling Entertainment, he's managed to capture the NXT Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and even tag gold.

One thing Sami is yet to do, however, is win a world title on WWE's main roster. Upon his partnership with Kevin Owens ending thanks to a trade, Sami made note of this and intends to turn it around. Sami Zayn wants to capture a top title, and he is on the path towards doing exactly that.

One way for Sami to gain serious momentum towards his goal is to defeat Drew McIntyre on RAW. When the two clash, he could hit the Blue Thunder Bomb, followed by a Helluva Kick to defeat his stronger foe via pinfall.

#3. Drew McIntyre could brutalize Sami due to his recent frustrations

Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023

Drew McIntyre has been a man-possessed as of late. It appears that every time Drew is on television, he grows more and more angry and frustrated. While there is a solid basis for most of his complaints, he is taking it so far that most of the WWE Universe is growing sick of his behavior.

Still, something has unlocked in the big man as of late. The rage caused by Jey Uso, The Bloodline, his association with The Judgment Day, and Seth Rollins, among others, has made him more intense than perhaps he has ever been before.

When Drew and Sami clash on WWE RAW, that intensity may lead Drew to victory. Not only could McIntyre win, but he may absolutely brutalize the Canadian star in an effort to let out all of his anger. Plus, Sami was with The Bloodline and remains friends with Jey Uso, which is obviously a major problem with The Scottish Cyborg.

#2. Jey Uso may cost Drew the win

Expand Tweet

It could be argued that the root of many of Drew McIntyre's problems in WWE come courtesy of Jey Uso and The Bloodline. The former world champion still holds the group accountable for his failure to win the world title in Wales last year.

McIntyre complains any chance he gets about Jey Uso and The Bloodline, making it evident that he does not and will not forgive the former tag team champion. This is despite the fact that Jey is no longer associated with WWE's most dominant stable.

Given all of the issues between Jey and Drew, there's a chance that Main Event Jey Uso could get involved on RAW. If Drew attempts to cheat or gets too violent, Uso may come out for the save and even potentially cause enough of a distraction for Sami to hit the Helluva Kick on the former world champion for the victory.

#1. Gallus could debut on WWE's main roster to help Drew McIntyre

Expand Tweet

Gallus is a stable that was first properly formed in WWE on NXT UK. The stable consists of three Scottish superstars: Joe Coffey, Mark Coffey, and Wolfgang. After being a top force on the brand, the trio later moved to NXT.

The stable has managed to hold tag team gold both on NXT UK, prior to the brand shutting down, and later on NXT. They had a recent feud with The Brawling Brutes and Tyler Bate while on the white and gold brand, but now seem lost in the shuffle. However, that could be due to an impending call-up to WWE's main roster.

If the trio are being called up to the main roster, they could join another Scottish star and form a stable. If they debut and help Drew defeat Sami, the foursome could then become a major threat to everybody in the company, from The Judgment Day to The Bloodline.