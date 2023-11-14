5 possible reasons why Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

Drew McIntyre has finally joined The Judgment Day on the latest episode of RAW. The Scottish Warrior arrived in the crucial moments of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. McIntyre took out Jey Uso with a Claymore Kick ringside, allowing Finn Balor to easily pin his opponent for the win.

The heel turn comes just a week after the former WWE Champion walked out from RAW. McIntyre had pulled up to the November 6, 2023, episode of the red brand, only to exit the building without answering Jackie Redmond’s question.

Now that we have established the backstory let us take a look at five possible reasons why Drew McIntyre joined The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

#5. Mutual disdain for Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre has been feuding on and off with The Bloodline for the last three years. The faction has cost him every major match against Roman Reigns to the point that McIntyre has developed a deep hatred for the entire group.

Expand Tweet

The Scottish Warrior has not forgotten about the troubles Jey Uso put him through while he was with The Bloodline. The Judgment Day shares the same disdain for Main Event Jey because he refused to join them when he arrived to RAW after Payback 2023.

#4. Message to Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been a thorn in The Judgment Day’s side ever since he first came across the faction on WWE RAW. The American Nightmare has had numerous wins over members of the faction, including the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship victory at Fastlane 2023.

However, Drew McIntyre and Rhodes do not have animosity, The Scottish Warrior has continued to blame his former tag team partner for bringing trouble to RAW in the form of Jey Uso. By aligning with The Judgment Day, the former WWE Champion has managed to send a huge message to Rhodes.

#3. Rhea Ripley persuaded Drew McIntyre to join The Judgment Day

Rhea Ripley has been one of The Judgment Day’s biggest strengths since day one. The Eradicator has always stepped up whenever the men of the faction have failed. The most recent proof of her diplomacy skills was evident when she convinced Damian Priest to welcome JD McDonagh to the faction.

Expand Tweet

Ripley was seen talking to Drew McIntyre in the lead-up to his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023. McIntyre did not pay heed to the advice at that time and lost to Rollins. He finally shook hands with The Eradicator after costing Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes the match on RAW.

#2. Numbers advantage against The Bloodline

The Bloodline has always had the numbers advantage against every Roman Reigns opponent. From Brock Lesnar to Drew McIntyre to Cody Rhodes, every star that stepped up to The Tribal Chief has suffered the same fate of defeat.

By aligning himself with The Bloodline, McIntyre finally has the numbers advantage against Roman Reigns' faction, which is at its weakest in terms of strength that it has ever been.

#1. Guaranteed title win

Drew McIntyre's first world title win was overshadowed by the pandemic. Still, The Scottish Warrior carried on and proved himself to be one of the best things that came out of the ThunderDome.

As years passed and the world returned to normalcy, McIntyre found himself farther and farther away from the title picture. With The Judgment Day by his side, he can potentially win the world title in front of a live crowd.

What was your reaction to Drew McIntyre turning heel on RAW? Sound off in the comments section below!

