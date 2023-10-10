What were Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley talking about backstage on WWE RAW? 5 possible things

Drew McIntyre’s interaction with Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW has raised eyebrows, to say the least. The Scottish Warrior and Mami were seen having a conversation during a backstage segment that primarily involved Adam Pearce and Ricochet.

Fans might be wondering what the two could possibly be up to in light of the events at Fastlane 2023. For those unaware, The Judgment Day lost the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at the October 7 Premium Live Event.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the five possible things that might have been discussed between Drew McIntyre and Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW.

#5. Take care of JD McDonagh

There is no arguing that JD McDonagh has caused a lot of problems for The Judgment Day. The Irish Ace inadvertently cost Damian Priest and Finn Balor the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023.

McDonagh was about to get choked to oblivion by Priest before the rest of the faction calmed Senor Money in the Bank on WWE RAW. Rhea Ripley told McDonagh to take care of McIntyre. She might have asked The Scottish Warrior to teach the former Jordan Devlin a lesson.

#4. Ripley promised Drew McIntyre a future world title shot

Even though Drew McIntyre did get his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023, he did not stop Damian Priest from beating down the Visionary. McIntyre only stepped in when Dominik Mysterio arrived with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Clearly, McIntyre does not want anyone interfering in the title opportunity that he has been chasing for so long. Sensing his intention, Rhea Ripley might have asked McIntyre to let Senor Money in the Bank cash in on Rollins in exchange for a future world title opportunity.

#3. Not to trust Jey Uso

Drew McIntyre has reiterated time and again that he does not trust Jey Uso because of his past allegiance to The Bloodline. Additionally, Jey Uso was the one to cost McIntyre his champion-versus-champion match against Roman Reigns at Survivor Series 2020.

WWE aired McIntyre’s verbal exchange with Uso on RAW this week. Rhea Ripley is probably aware of The Scottish Warrior’s disdain for Main Event Jey and might have fueled his hatred for one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions during their interaction.

#2. Watch out for Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes may have brought Jey Uso to WWE RAW, but did he do that with the purest of intentions? After all, the WWE Universe knows that The American Nightmare won’t stop till he finishes his story, and that is to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

It is very much possible that Rhodes brought Uso to RAW so that he could use him as a pawn against Roman Reigns and the rest of The Bloodline in the future. Rhea Ripley might have sensed Rhodes’ presumable intentions and warned Drew McIntyre to potentially watch out for his former tag team partner.

#1. Rhea Ripley asked Drew McIntyre to join The Judgment Day

The events of WWE RAW this week showed that The Judgment Day isn’t happy with JD McDonagh. Damian Priest had him begging for his life while Finn Balor yelled at him. Rhea Ripley put him in a compromising position by having him go up against McIntyre.

Knowing The Scottish Warrior’s caliber, Rhea Ripley might have approached him with an offer to join The Judgment Day. McIntyre has been teasing a heel turn for weeks, and that might come in the form of an alliance with the fearsome faction.

What could Rhea Ripley and Drew McIntyre have probably discussed on RAW?