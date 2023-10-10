[PHOTO] Rhea Ripley spotted having a secret conversation backstage with babyface star who might turn heel soon 

Rhea Ripley has been all over Monday Night RAW. This isn't just true for the October 9 episode but most of the editions since she became a prominent member of The Judgment Day. This week, she has had a little extra on her hands, having a secret conversation backstage. It was only pointed out by Twitter users as it happened in the background.

Rhea Ripley was busy dealing with the fallout from Fastlane 2023, with Damian Priest furious at JD McDonagh, and then upset that his Money in the Bank cash-in attempt was squandered by Drew McIntyre. The Eradicator said she had an idea.

As you may know, Drew McIntyre is in a storyline where there's a slow-burning build-up to his heel turn. Backstage, while Adam Pearce was informing Ricochet about his Falls Count Anywhere match next week, Rhea Ripley was spotted having a secret conversation with Drew McIntyre.

This could mean anything, but it may have direct implications for the World Heavyweight Championship.

As you may know by now, McIntyre stepped up to Seth Rollins in the opening segment of RAW and let him know of his intention to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel.

That match is now official. So what exactly is being planned by Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.