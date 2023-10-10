Top star who's rumored to turn heel soon stops Damian Priest from cashing in MITB briefcase on RAW

Damian Priest was on the verge of a cash-in with a golden opportunity, but it got squandered thanks to a rather unexpected superstar and situation. So, how did things play out on Monday Night RAW in the opening segment?

Two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, rumored and positioned for a heel turn for a while now, came out as Seth Rollins' next World Heavyweight Title challenger. After he left, Damian Priest jumped The Visionary, and Dominik Mysterio came out with the briefcase.

While McIntyre didn't bother with the beatdown, he stopped Dominik Mysterio and threw the briefcase away, giving Seth Rollins enough time to get one over Priest and prevent the cash-in.

Later in the show, Seth Rollins confronted Drew McIntyre about his lack of desire to help him until it directly affected him. McIntyre said that Damian Priest becoming World Champion affects the entire RAW roster as he doesn't want a Bloodline/Roman Reigns 2.0 story where he's been champion for over three years.

Rollins didn't buy the excuse but said that Adam Pearce made their match official for Crown Jewel 2023, where they will go head-to-head for the World Heavyweight Championship.

