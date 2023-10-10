The Judgment Day to finally dispose of former champion? Exploring the possibility following WWE RAW

The Judgment Day may have got a tag team title shot on WWE RAW next week, but the faction still isn’t over the fact that they lost the titles at Fastlane 2023. It seems frustrations within the group might not end well for a former champion.

The star in question is none other than JD McDonagh. The former Jordan Devlin would’ve been choked into unconsciousness by Damian Priest if it wasn’t for the rest of The Judgment Day. When McDonagh tried to explain his side of the story, he was told to shut it by Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley told him to prove himself by taking care of Drew McIntyre. He failed at that as well. It is possible that the top RAW faction could dispose of the Irish Ace because of the troubles he’s caused them.

The 33-year-old was inadvertently responsible for Priest and Balor losing the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship to Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso at Fastlane 2023 after he hit Priest with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

The Irish Ace tried to explain his actions on Twitter, but Rhea Ripley didn’t care about his excuses. It remains to be seen what fate will have in store for JD McDonagh when The Judgment Day returns to WWE RAW next week.

How was The Judgment Day able to get their rematch on WWE RAW?

Finn Balor told Damian Priest on WWE RAW this week he and Rhea Ripley demanded a rematch for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from Adam Pearce. The WWE matchmaker agreed to the rematch.

It was announced that Judgment Day will face Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso for the tag team titles on the season premiere of RAW next Monday. Fans might have to wait to see which of the two teams will emerge victorious.

