When was the last time Drew McIntyre held a championship in WWE? Reflecting on his conquests for holding gold

Drew McIntyre has challenged Seth Rollins to a World Heavyweight Championship match at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. This marks his first world title shot since he took on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle 2022.

McIntyre last held a world championship nearly three years ago. He beat Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 before dropping it to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell 2020. He regained the title on the November 16, 2020, episode of RAW but lost it to The Miz at Elimination Chamber 2021.

The Scottish Warrior spent the following months unsuccessfully challenging for the WWE Championship. He lost title matches to Bobby Lashley and then to Big E, who won the title from The All Mighty following a successful Money in the Bank cash-in on the September 13, 2021, episode of Monday Night RAW.

It remains to be seen if Drew McIntyre can topple Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel. WWE has made only one match official thus far for the Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia.

What happened when Drew McIntyre confronted Seth Rollins on WWE RAW?

The October 9 episode of WWE RAW kicked off with Seth Rollins’ promo. The Visionary entered the ring and recapped his war with Shinsuke Nakamura at Fastlane 2023. He also referenced his back injury before saying he’s just getting started.

Drew McIntyre interrupted and told Seth Rollins he wanted a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel. The Visionary accepted the challenge. The Scottish Warrior left the ring only for Damian Priest to attack the champion from behind.

The segment ended with McIntyre preventing a Money in the Bank cash-in by headbutting Dominik Mysterio and throwing the briefcase away.