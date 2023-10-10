When is WWE Crown Jewel 2023? Updated match-card following RAW: Seth Rollins' opponent confirmed (October 9)

The road to WWE Crown Jewel 2023 finally kicked off on Monday Night RAW this week. WWE confirmed the first match for the November 4 Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. So, without further ado, let’s get right into it.

WWE announced that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023. The Scottish Warrior confronted the Visionary during the opening segment of RAW this week.

Rollins said he was not in the mood to fight but would not hesitate to put his title on the line on RAW. McIntyre responded by saying he wanted to get a fair shot against the champion at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. The Visionary liked the idea and had the crowd confirm the match on his behalf.

However, Damian Priest attacked Seth Rollins from behind as soon as McIntyre left the ring. The Scottish Warrior watched as The Archer of Infamy delivered a beating on the World Heavyweight Champion. Dominik Mysterio arrived with Priest’s Money in the Bank briefcase but was taken out by McIntyre.

The distraction allowed Rollins to take out Priest with a clothesline. The Judgment Day looked on as the Monday Night Messiah stood tall inside the ring. Below is the updated match card for WWE Crown Jewel 2023 as of October 9, Monday.

Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre – Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Did RAW tease another world title match for WWE Crown Jewel 2023?

WWE has only announced one match thus far for Crown Jewel 2023, but that does not mean the company did not tease another match for the Riyadh Premium Live Event on RAW. WWE dropped a major tease for a huge title match on the red brand this week.

The potential match involves Rhea Ripley and Shayna Baszler. Both women came to blows this week on RAW after the Queen of Spades interfered in Nia Jax and Raquel Rodriguez’s match. Shayna knocked out the Women’s World Champion with a knee strike.

It remains to be seen if fans will get a singles match or a Fatal 4-Way match for the Women’s World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Do you think there could be other challengers for the Women's World Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!