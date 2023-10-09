WWE Crown Jewel 2023: Full match-card predictions 

With WWE Fastlane in the history books, the focus now shifts towards the company's upcoming Premium Live Event in the Middle East, Crown Jewel 2023. The event is scheduled to emanate live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on November 4.

With Roman Reigns and John Cena rumored to feature at the PLE, fans should expect a stacked card for the extravaganza.

On that note, here are full match-card predictions for Crown Jewel 2023.

#7. Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Carlito for the United States Championship

Carlito was revealed as Rey Mysterio and Santos Escobar's mystery partner against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits at WWE Fastlane 2023. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion pinned Montez Ford to help the babyfaces emerge victorious at the event.

However, Carlito could soon turn heel to kickstart a massive feud. The creative team could have the veteran lay waste to Rey before challenging him for the title at Crown Jewel.

#6. John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa

John Cena was rumored to face Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel. However, a recent report has stated that WWE currently isn't headed in that direction.

Nonetheless, given The Cenation Leader has an ongoing angle with The Bloodline, he could face The Enforcer, Solo Sikoa, in a one-on-one contest at the event. Roman Reigns could pull some strings backstage to get Solo a big match at the Premium Live Event.

#5. Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships

Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest to become the new Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions at Fastlane 2023. However, this feud may not end after a single match between the two teams.

Fans should expect the company to milk this rivalry until Survivor Series 2023. Priest and Balor could demand a rematch against the babyfaces on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, plating the seeds for another showdown at Crown Jewel 2023.

#4. Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Nia Jax vs. Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's World Championship at Crown Jewel 2023

Raquel Rodriguez is scheduled to take on Nia Jax on the post-Fastlane episode of WWE RAW. However, the latter also has some unfinished business with Rhea Ripley.

It wouldn't be surprising if The Eradicator made her presence felt during tonight's match, resulting in a no-contest. This could lead to Ripley defending her Women's World Championship in a triple-threat match against Nia and Raquel at the upcoming PLE.

#3. IYO SKY (c) vs. Kairi Sane for the WWE Women's Championship

IYO SKY managed to successfully defend her title against Asuka and Charlotte Flair in a triple threat match at Fastlane 2023. However, she may be confronted by a former WWE star in the coming days.

For those unaware, recent reports have hinted that Kairi Sane could soon make her return to WWE. The former NXT Women's Champion could confront SKY following her comeback, leading to a dream showdown at the Saudi spectacle.

#2. Seth Rollins (c) vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023

Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura in what was arguably the match of the night at Fastlane 2023 to successfully defend his World Heavyweight Championship.

While it will be interesting to see who The Architect's next challenger will be, it wouldn't be surprising if the former WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre turns heel to challenge Rollins for the title.

The Scottish Warrior has been teasing a potential character change for quite some time now. McIntyre may turn heel shortly to set a date against Rollins at Crown Jewel 2023.

#1. Roman Reigns (c) vs. LA Knight for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

While Roman Reigns was rumored to defend his title against John Cena at Crown Jewel 2023, this match reportedly isn't happening.

If that is indeed the case, the company could have the Megastar, LA Knight, step up to challenge Reigns for the title. Knight has an ocean of fans behind him who want to see him get hold of a championship in WWE.

Given his star caliber, the Megastar could pose a serious threat to Roman's reign in a potential match. However, it will be interesting to see if he ends up being next to challenge The Tribal Chief for the title.

