3 Things Drew McIntyre could do following his walk out from RAW

Drew McIntyre walked out from RAW this week. The Scottish Warrior showed up at the Mohegan Sun Arena for the show this week but got back in his car and drove without saying a word. His actions stirred a new debate in regard to his future.

McIntyre had failed to keep his promise of beating Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. The former WWE Champion was mocked by Rhea Ripley during a backstage segment at the event.

With that being said, let’s take a look at three things Drew McIntyre could do following his walk out from RAW this week:

#3. Show up on SmackDown

Before you say it, yes, Drew McIntyre is exclusive to RAW. He was made a permanent fixture of the red brand as part of the 2023 WWE Draft. That being said, nothing in WWE is permanent – not even the rules of the draft event.

McIntyre can potentially show up on SmackDown this Friday, where he can explain his frustrations to Nick Aldis. The SmackDown General Manager can convince the Scottish Warrior to jump ship to the blue brand, where he’ll be treated with the respect and fairness that he deserves.

#2. Return to RAW for a huge title match

WWE announced this week that Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso will face Damian Priest and Finn Balor for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on RAW next Monday. The pair had lost their titles to The Judgment Day due to Jimmy Uso’s interference.

Seeing that McIntyre has issues with both Rhodes and Uso, he can show up on RAW next Monday to watch all the action from ringside. His appearance can potentially cause enough distraction for the babyfaces to lose the match.

#1. Drew McIntyre joins The Judgment Day at Survivor Series

McIntyre was approached by Rhea Ripley in the lead-up to Crown Jewel 2023. Mami presumably asked him to join The Judgment Day in order to finally realize his dream of winning the world title in front of a live crowd. He declined and ended up losing to Rollins.

It is possible that The Scottish Warrior could finally listen to Mami and join The Judgment Day at Survivor Series. WarGames matches are usually five-on-five, but this year’s bout is four-on-four at the time of the writing.

Fans can check out the updated match card for Survivor Series WarGames here.

