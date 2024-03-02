Adam Pearce to announce a blockbuster 7-man match with WrestleMania implications on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

WrestleMania 40 is just a few weeks away and the storylines and feuds have started to shift gears. Several matches have been made official for the spectacular event and the major championship matches have also been determined. However, the direction of the Intercontinental Championship is still obscure.

This week on Monday Night RAW, Adam Pearce could make a huge proclamation that could have major implications at The Showcase of the Immortals. Pearce could announce a multi-person Gauntlet Match, with the winner getting a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania XL.

The possibility of it happening is quite good, as several superstars have been looking to get a spot at the April extravaganza. Adam Pearce could put seven superstars into this match who have their eyes on the Ring General. The potential participants could be Dominik Mysterio, Chad Gable, The Miz, Sami Zayn, Bronson Reed, Damian Priest, and Andrade.

While superstars such as Miz and Gable want to get their redemption from Gunther, other names such as Zayn, Reed, and Andrade have been wandering directionless on the roster, looking to get a spot at The Show of Shows.

Therefore, a #1 Contenders Gauntlet Match for the Intercontinental Championship will allow every superstar to punch their tickets for WrestleMania 40. Hence, the prospect of Adam Peace making this huge announcement on Monday Night RAW is plausible.

Adam Pearce to strip titles from current Champions on RAW ahead of WrestleMania?

Adam Pearce has been doing incredible work as the RAW General Manager. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, he could make a bold decision on the red brand that could have major implications for The Show of Shows.

Peace could split the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, thus taking away the SmackDown Tag Titles from Judgment Day. The prospect of it happening is quite good, as both rosters will have titles in the men's tag team division, with more superstars getting opportunities.

Nick Aldis also dropped a major hint this week on SmackDown when he mentioned talking with Adam Pearce regarding the future of the Undisputed Tag Team Title. With WrestleMania 40 around the corner, Pearce could finally split the titles and hand over the SmackDown Tag Team Championship to Nick Aldis.

This will allow Aldis to give opportunities to the tag team division of the blue brand to win those titles and take them to The Show of Shows.

