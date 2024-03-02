The Judgment Day to be stripped of their titles for one specific reason ahead of WrestleMania 40? Exploring likely hint

WrestleMania 40 is shaping up quite nicely, with several storylines being set for the two-night event over the past week. Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown helped in determining most of the card.

Among the more exciting developments on the show was Nick Aldis backstage discussing the situation about the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The SmackDown General Manager said that he and Adam Pearce have an announcement coming up regarding the tag titles, specifically with WrestleMania 40 in mind.

The announcement will likely be that the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships are being split. This would instantly mean Damian Priest and Finn Balor being forced to relinquish their blue belts while only remaining the RAW tag champs.

Expand Tweet

So, while not the ideal outcome for The Judgment Day, they will still have gold. But it remains to be seen how long Balor and Priest will keep the titles, especially with Awesome Truth potentially challenging them at WrestleMania 40.

As for the SmackDown Tag Team Titles, Nick Aldis likely has grand plans once they are vacated. He can hold a tournament, with the final taking place at The Show of Shows. Meanwhile, a multi-man Ladder Match is another exciting suggestion. Either way, it's good that both brands will have different tag team champions.

Who could leave WrestleMania 40 as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions?

Despite not having a full-time set of champions for the brand, the blue brand has a functioning tag team division. It can now be properly showcased at WrestleMania 40 with some crucial stakes added. Quite a few duos can become the blue brand's tag team champions.

New Catch Republic will likely be in the running after they asked Nick Aldis for a title shot at The Show of Shows. The Street Profits and Authors of Pain could also fight for the titles but might be too busy in their own faction war.

Expand Tweet

Elsewhere, Austin Theory and Grayson Waller would make for interesting champions as well, if they stay together till then. WWE is spoilt for choice. Tag team wrestling is on the rise!

Who will win the SmackDown Tag Team Championship once the titles are split? Let us know your predictions in the comments section!

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE