Roman Reigns and the Bloodline kicked off WWE SmackDown, and The Tribal Chief got some boos from the crowd before they started chanting "Cody."

Reigns threatened to leave if he didn't get a good reception from the crowd, and after a third attempt to get the crowd to cheer for him, Roman was ready to leave SmackDown.

Heyman told Reigns they couldn't leave since The Rock was on his way, and we headed for a break. Back on SmackDown, The Rock showed up, and Roman was not happy that Heyman refused to leave.

The Rock made fun of the crowd for booing him and said that pro wrestling was once again exciting because of him and the Bloodline.

We got "Cody" chants once more before The Rock said that Cody Rhodes was 'not cool.' The Rock refused Cody Rhodes' challenge and said that Cody didn't deserve a match with him.

The Bloodline had a counteroffer: Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins would face Roman Reigns and The Rock on Night 1 of WrestleMania. If Cody and Seth win, the Bloodline will be barred during Rhodes' title match against Roman on Night 2.

However, if Seth and Cody lose, the title match would be played by "Bloodline Rules," where anything can happen. If Rhodes didn't accept the challenge, The Rock and Roman Reigns would end his career.

The Rock was about to do the 'If You Smell' outro, but an irritated Roman stopped him before saying he needed one thing - he wanted the People's Champion to acknowledge him on SmackDown.

Dwayne removed his glasses and acknowledged him before the two shook hands, and the crowd chanted, "You sold out" to The Rock.

Dwayne even let Roman finish the outro, following 'If You Smell' with 'What the Bloodline is cooking.'

Here are the full results of tonight's episode of SmackDown:

Tiffany Stratton def. Naomi

Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors ended in no-contest

Bron Breakker def. Xyon Quinn

Carlito def. Santos Escobar

Randy Orton def Austin Theory

Austin Theory and Grayson Waller were making fun of Randy Orton's bumps from the Elimination Chamber when The Viper appeared behind them.

Randy challenged one of them to a match, and Waller said that Theory would do it. LA Knight was also seen looking for AJ Styles with a steel chair in his hand.

WWE SmackDown Results (March 1, 2024): Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi

Naomi had control of the match early on, but Tiffany got some elbows before hitting a double stomp for a near fall. The former women's champion hit a modified piledriver off the apron before the two traded slaps in the ring.

Naomi got some kicks and a jawbreaker before Stratton went for a jab to the eyes and sent her into the corner. Stratton followed up with the Prettiest Moonsault Ever before picking up the win.

Result: Tiffany Stratton def. Naomi

Grade: C

Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors on WWE SmackDown

The women's tag champs attacked Bayley immediately, but the Role Model managed to clear the ring and took Asuka down to the mat for some big strikes. Sane attacked Bayley from the apron and allowed Asuka to take back control before SKY joined in, running distraction from ringside.

Bayley managed to get back up and tried for the tag, but Kai jumped off the apron, refusing her. Dakota Kai betrayed Bayley and joined the Kabuki Warriors and IYO SKY, helping them beat Bayley down before the group stood over her in the ring, and the match was called off.

Result: Bayley & Dakota Kai vs. The Kabuki Warriors ended in no-contest

Grade: B

Bronn Breakker vs. Xyon Quinn on WWE SmackDown

Breakker rushed out of the gate with a massive Spear and got the pin within seconds of starting the match.

Xyon Quinn's SmackDown debut match lasted mere seconds.

Result: Bronn Breakker def. Xyon Quinn

Grade: D

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar on WWE SmackDown

Carlito sent Santos outside early on before taking a kendo stick, followed by an apple. Escobar took Carlito down with a dive to the outside before stealing the apple.

Back inside the ring, Carlito used a trashcan and a steel chair to beat Santos before setting the can on his head and hitting him with the steel chair. Carlito hit a neckbreaker on the steel chair before taking out a table from under the ring.

Carlito tried to set the table up in the ring and got taken down before dropping Santos off the top rope and onto the ropes. Angel and Humberto showed up and hit a triple powerbomb, but Santos failed to get the pin.

The Legado set up the table in the ring before LWO came out and attacked them. Rey Mysterio showed up with crutches before the Legado went after him.

Rey beat them down with the crutch before stepping into the ring. Carlito used the distraction to get the apple mist on Santos, and Rey followed up with the 619 before Carlito got the pin on SmackDown.

Result: Carlito def. Santos Escobar

Grade: B+

LA Knight was still looking for AJ Styles and was told by Nick Aldis that he wasn't in the arena.

Randy Orton vs. Austin Theory on WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens was on commentary, and Randy got some big hits early before taking Theory down with an uppercut.

Randy was about to slam Austin on the announce desk, and KO cheered him on but Waller interfered at the last second and allowed Theory to drop Orton on it instead.

Orton got some big strikes inside the ring before dropping Theory and Waller on the announce desk. Theory took the draping DDT before blocking the RKO and hitting a blockbuster.

Theory got a few near falls before taking the RKO and going down for the three-count.

Result: Randy Orton def. Austin Theory

Waller attacked Randy after the match, and Owens ran in to hit Theory with the stunner before Orton came back and hit the RKO on Waller, taking them both out.

Grade: A

