WWE Hall of Famer returns to SmackDown after 112 days following knee surgery

A WWE Hall of Famer returned on SmackDown after the 2024 Elimination Chamber just in time for the WrestleMania 40 season. Triple H was responsible for his move to SmackDown a couple of years ago.

A big Street Fight was scheduled between Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma and Carlito of the LWO. The two were first supposed to face off at Survivor Series 2023, but it didn't work out as Escobar attacked Carlito, and Dragon Lee replaced him.

During the street fight, WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio, who moved to SmackDown thanks to Triple H, returned after 112 days following knee surgery and helped Carlito beat Santos Escobar.

It was a chaotic finish as Mysterio used his crutches against Angel Garza and Humberto Carillo, with the rest of the LWO, including Zelina Vega, getting involved.

Ultimately, Carlito picked up the big win in a moment of retribution for himself, Rey Mysterio, and the LWO. It was a wholesome moment as the group celebrated being a united force.

This will likely have direct WrestleMania 40 implications, as Santos Escobar cost Rey Mysterio the United States Championship against Logan Paul at Crown Jewel 2024.

It looks like the faction wars will continue.

