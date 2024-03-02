Bron Breakker squashes 34-year-old star in seconds on WWE SmackDown

Bron Breakker just showcased his dominance by defeating a 34-year-old star in mere seconds on WWE SmackDown.

Ever since Breakker debuted in WWE NXT, he has been a dominant force in the ring. This enabled him to quickly rise through the ranks and capture the NXT Championship.

During his run in the developmental brand, Breakker won the NXT Championship twice, making him one of the greatest NXT Champions in history. Even after losing the title, Bron's dominance didn't fade away. He formed a successful tag team with Baron Corbin and won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

However, it was his impressive performance in the 2024 Royal Rumble match that caught the attention of WWE management, thereby possibly earning him a contract offer from both RAW and SmackDown. A couple of weeks ago, Breakker signed a contract with WWE SmackDown.

Since then, he made his debut against Dante Chen with a victory in a little over a minute. If that wasn't enough, his dominance continued tonight against Xyon Quinn. As soon as the bell rang, Bron Breakker charged at Quinn and speared him, ending the match in mere seconds.

It looks like Bron Breakker might get a massive push on the main roster given how his first few matches have gone.

