Roman Reigns has one crucial request to The Rock ahead of their union at WrestleMania 40

The Rock officially responded to Cody Rhodes and pitched a tag team match involving Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, making the main event of WrestleMania 40 Night 1 nearly official. However, before the Bloodline segment ended, Reigns had a crucial request to The Rock.

The Rock outright rejected Cody Rhodes' request to have a one-on-one match. Instead, he proposed a tag team match where he and Roman Reigns would face Cody Rhodes and the "walking clown emoji" Seth Rollins on Night 1 of WrestleMania.

The stipulation is that if Cody and Rollins win, then The Bloodline won't interfere in the main event of Night 2. However, if Rock and Roman win, then the main event of Night 2 will be "Bloodline Rules."

Before the segment ended, Roman Reigns had one request for The Rock - that he acknowledge him as The Tribal Chief. And The Rock did precisely that.

Expand Tweet

He was hit with big "You sold out" chants. The Great One clarified to the crowd in Glendale, Arizona, that he was doing it because they were family.

Regardless, there were a few moments where Reigns' insecurity was visibly out. He needed an affirmation of his position, and this moment could set up the main event of WrestleMania 41.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see how this story plays out over a year.

Former WWE writer responds to Dave Meltzer's comments HERE