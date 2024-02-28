R-Truth teases potential WWE WrestleMania moment

WWE RAW star R-Truth has teased a possible WrestleMania moment at the biggest show of the year in April. This year's WrestleMania will air on April 6 and April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

R-Truth missed over a year of action after suffering a torn quad during a match against Grayson Waller in WWE NXT. He finally returned at Survivor Series 2023 and has become a fan favorite on the red brand. The former champion believes that he has been a member of The Judgment Day his entire life but the heel group has rejected him.

The 52-year-old took to his Instagram story today to share a picture of himself with The Miz. The duo was formerly known as Awesome Truth and the veteran appears to be hoping for a long-term reunion. He shared that he wants to win the Undisputed Tag Team Championship with The A-Lister at WWE WrestleMania 40.

The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the reigning champions and successfully defended their titles against Tyler Bate and Pete Dunne at WWE Elimination Chamber this past Saturday night. You can check out R-Truth's post in the photo below or by clicking here.

The veteran revealed his goal for WrestleMania on Instagram

R-Truth comments on John Cena possibly retiring from WWE

R-Truth has hilariously referred to John Cena as his "childhood hero" in the past, despite being several years older than him.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter last month, the popular Monday Night RAW star was asked to comment on the idea of The Cenation Leader hanging up his wrestling boots for good. R-Truth noted that Cena's motto is "Never Give Up," and he does not see the legend ever retiring.

"Absolutely not. You don't know the motto of my childhood hero? Never Give Up. Retiring is like giving up. I don't see Cena doing that. I don't feel that. Nobody's retiring Cena." [From 4:00 onwards]

Check out the interview in the video below:

The Judgment Day defeated Awesome Truth and #DIY in an 8-man tag team match on the February 19th edition of WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if Awesome Truth decide to go after the Undisputed Tag Team Championships and earn a title match against The Judgment Day at WWE WrestleMania in the weeks ahead.

