Adam Pearce to announce Career Threatening Match for 47-year-old WWE star at WrestleMania? Possibility explored

WWE WrestleMania 41 is on the horizon, and the card for the Show of Shows has the world talking. While a lot of matches are still left to be made official, the match card for the Grandest Stage of Them All is stacked, with some of the biggest names in the industry set to grace the squared circle.

This week's WWE RAW could feature Adam Pearce making another match official for WrestleMania. The RAW General Manager could book a match between Logan Paul and AJ Styles, with the latter's career on the line, at WrestleMania 41. Paul could ask for the match, and Pearce could find it a good idea, making things official.

AJ Styles and Logan Paul have been building hatred for each other over the past few weeks, with numerous backstage interactions that have proved to be a massive hint towards a WrestleMania match. While their match is still not official, there are speculations that the dream match will take place this year at the Show of Shows.

Logan Paul has proved to be one of the greatest heels in the industry, and potentially asking Styles to put his career on the line would enhance his character. Further, AJ Styles, putting his fighting spirit to play, would undoubtedly accept the challenge to raise the stakes for the potential match.

Time will tell what WWE has in store for both men ahead of WrestleMania 41.

WWE Champion broke character to pay his respect to AJ Styles recently

AJ Styles has long been heralded as one of the greatest in-ring performers in the industry, and World Heavyweight Champion Gunther acknowledged it during a house show in Germany recently. The two collided for the World title during the show, where Styles gave the Ring General the fight of a lifetime. After retaining the title, Gunther applauded Styles for his performance.

While the match between them was at a house show, the WWE Universe would undoubtedly love to see a feud between them on TV in the future.

