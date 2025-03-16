[WATCH] Top WWE champion breaks character to show respect to AJ Styles at house show

AJ Styles was in action against Gunther at WWE's recent live event in Germany. The Ring General showed his respect to The Phenomenal One after defeating him in a Steel Cage Match.

Gunther also appeared on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, where he faced one-half of the reigning NXT Tag Team Champion, Axiom. The latter took The Ring General to his limits but was unsuccessful in securing an upset win in his home country.

After appearing on the SmackDown in Barcelona, Gunther traveled to Germany, where he successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Styles at a live show in Dortmund. Post-match, he showed respect to the former WWE Champion.

AJ Styles explained what he will miss the most after retiring from professional wrestling

AJ Styles has opened up about his plans to retire from professional wrestling and what he would miss the most. He explained the rise of Dominik Mysterio and how the 27-year-old superstar has established himself as one of the top guys in the industry.

Speaking on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, The Phenomenal One stated that he would miss watching the growth of his peers. He said:

"Oh man, Dominik Mysterio, so freaking good. To see where he was to see where he is now, easily in my opinion, top heel. Like you can't get heat like he can. But to see where he was when he first came in that's freaking cool. I like seeing that. That's what I'm gonna miss when it's over, right? Just seeing people do really well and find a way to get to the top."

AJ Styles is currently feuding with Logan Paul on Monday Night RAW. The two superstars crossed paths and brawled after The Maverick attacked comedian Andrew Schulz, who was sitting at ringside for a recent edition of RAW. WWE will likely book a match between Styles and Paul for WrestleMania 41.

