AJ Styles discusses retirement; hypes up hated 27-year-old WWE star: "When it's over"

WWE Superstar AJ Styles recently talked about his potential retirement from professional wrestling. The Phenomenal One also heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio's incredible heel work within the company.

AJ Styles is one of the greatest names to ever step inside the squared circle. Styles has won multiple titles throughout his wrestling career, including the WWE Championship, the TNA World Championship, the NJPW World Heavyweight Championship, the NWA World Heavyweight Championship, and more. The legend has been at the top of his game for over two decades and is still going strong in the Stamford-based promotion.

However, he recently opened up about his potential retirement from in-ring competition in an interview with Chris Van Vliet on INSIGHT. During the same conversation, Styles also heaped praise on Dominik Mysterio. The Phenomenal One said that he believed The Judgment Day star was a top heel, highlighting how hated his character has become among the audience.

The former United States Champion also mentioned that after he hangs up his boots, he will miss seeing his peers do well and get to the top like Mysterio:

"Oh man, Dominik Mysterio, so freaking good. To see where he was to see where he is now, easily in my opinion, top heel. Like you can't get heat like he can. But to see where he was when he first came in that's freaking cool. I like seeing that. That's what I'm gonna miss when it's over, right? Just seeing people do really well and find a way to get to the top," he said. [From 01:19:40 to 01:20:03]

Check out the interview below:

AJ Styles revealed his former WWE boss did not know he existed

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet of Insight, AJ Styles revealed that his former boss Vince McMahon did not know who he was despite his major success in TNA Wrestling.

Styles also mentioned that McMahon did not have any clue about wrestling outside the Stamford-based promotion:

"We were all conditioned to believe that nothing other than WWE existed, if you were in WWE, nothing existed. That's the thing, is that Vince had no idea who I was, no clue. (So that's true, that's a real thing?) Yeah. He had no idea. (He had never watched an AJ Styles match?) Never, I promise you he has never watched any matches outside of WWE."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for AJ Styles going into WrestleMania 41.

