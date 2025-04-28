Adam Pearce to announce a huge title match for WWE Backlash involving Becky Lynch? Potential explored

This year's WWE Backlash could see a huge match added to its card involving Becky Lynch. The Man returned at WrestleMania 41 and teamed up with Women's Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria to take on Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez for the Women's Tag Team Championship. The Irish duo defeated Morgan and Rodriguez to become champions.

On the RAW after WrestleMania, Morgan and Rodriguez faced the champions in a championship rematch. The Judgment Day members defeated Lynch and Valkyria to regain their title. Following the match, The Man shockingly attacked the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Given this scenario, as we build towards WWE Backlash, RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could announce Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship for the upcoming premium live event.

This week's RAW will be live on Netflix in just a few hours, and WWE fans are eagerly awaiting to know the 'why' behind Becky Lynch's actions. The reaction from Lyra Valkriya will also be highly awaited, given that Lynch was the champ's childhood hero who stabbed her in the back.

If this match happens at WWE Backlash, it could be a good launchpad for Valkyria. A win against Lynch on the main roster could skyrocket her career. Lyra previously defeated The Man to capture the NXT Women's Championship at Week One of NXT Halloween Havoc 2023.

As of writing, this is just a speculation, and nothing has been confirmed yet. Fans will get to know more about this potential rivalry on the upcoming edition of RAW.

WWE Hall of Famer praised Becky Lynch's return and heel turn

While many predicted Becky Lynch's return at WrestleMania 41, her heel turn is something no one thought in her wildest dreams. However, one Hall of Famer enjoyed both parts of it.

Speaking to The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long about the two appearances of Lynch. Long noted that Lynch did a great job and praised her for getting a good heat from the fans.

"Well, congratulations to Becky Lynch. She's always been a great competitor. I've watched her work in the ring. She does a great job in there. And then I like what they did. You know, they had the celebration and then the next night, they crashed the party. That's great. That's how you get good heat. So congratulations to them." [From 00:36 onwards]

Given the caliber of both women, this rivalry will be super interesting for the fans. This rivalry could be built up long-term, which will reach its climax at this year's SummerSlam.

This rivalry could help the young, upcoming superstar raise her stock to the next level. This feud could make Valkyria a main event superstar from a mid-card wrestler.

