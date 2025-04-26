WWE veteran praises Becky Lynch after her blockbuster return at WrestleMania; shocking reaction to heel turn on Raw (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch made her blockbuster return at WrestleMania 41. The Man joined Lyra Valkyria in dethroning The Judgment Day's Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriquez for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. However, her actions on the following RAW shocked fans, including a veteran.

During this week's episode of The Wrestling Time Machine on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, host Mac Davis asked Teddy Long what he thought of Becky Lynch's return as well as the heel turn against Lyra Valkyria on the RAW after WrestleMania.

"Well, congratulations to Becky Lynch. She's always been a great competitor. I've watched her work in the ring. She does a great job in there. And then I like what they did. You know, they had the celebration and then the next night, they crashed the party. That's great. That's how you get good heat. So congratulations to them." [From 00:36 onwards]

Vince Russo previously claimed Lynch's WWE return was tied to The Rock's absence at WrestleMania because the company failed to get The Final Boss on The Showcase of The Immortals.

Lynch turned on Lyra Valkyria after they lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. The Judgment Day members are now four-time tag team champions.

As for Lynch, she could set her eyes on winning the Women's Intercontinental Championship from Valkyria.

Fans will have to wait to see what's next in the saga between Becky and Lyra on Monday Night RAW.

