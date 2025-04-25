Becky Lynch’s sudden WWE return happened because of The Rock, says veteran

Becky Lynch is back in WWE, and a veteran has suggested it might have something to do with The Rock. He recently talked about the star replacing Bayley.

Bayley was suddenly written off WWE TV with the news that she had been injured after an attack. After teaming with Lyra Valkyria to ensure that the star got to WrestleMania to challenge for the Women’s Tag Team Championship, she was written off with an injury. At the event, Becky Lynch came out and took up Bayley's spot. The star is now in a feud with Valkyria, having already turned on her after they won the titles and lost them the next night. Vince Russo has now talked about it.

While there are reports that Lynch was behind the idea of replacing Bayley, Vince Russo suggested in the post-show review of WrestleMania on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge that this was a last-minute thing. He said that WWE realized that they didn’t have The Rock for WrestleMania and needed to get Lynch back.

He suggested that Becky Lynch was not in the best shape when she returned, as she had not been ready.

“Somewhere along the line, they knew they didn’t have [The] Rock, and we need to get Becky on the card. Because she looked small. She was not in ring shape. She had not been working out. And that’s why I’m thinking, was this a last-minute, ‘Let’s plug Becky in there?’ Because she’s been out for a long time, and if she was planning a comeback, I think she would have been in much, much better shape than she looked,” Russo said. (48:43 – 49:25)

Fans will have to wait and see what happens when Bayley returns.

