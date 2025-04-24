"It was all Becky's idea" - Becky Lynch decided to replace Bayley at WrestleMania, reports say, after star talks about leaving WWE

Becky Lynch decided on her WrestleMania return, and Bayley was replaced. Further details have emerged on the huge match that led to The Man's return and becoming a champion again.

Ad

Lynch's return to the company has been somewhat marred by the fact that Bayley was written off the WrestleMania match she had earned with Lyra Valkyria. Big Time Becks returned as the surprise replacement after Bayley was "injured," and she went on to win the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania. The next night, though, she turned on Valkyria after they lost the titles to Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Now, Bryan Alvarez of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has revealed that Becky Lynch had the entire idea. She wanted to come back at WrestleMania and win the title with Valkyria before turning on her the next night. This comes on the back of the fact that Bayley has spoken about potentially leaving WWE in the future.

Ad

Trending

"This whole thing was Becky's idea. It was all Becky's idea. I heard about it in advance. Becky wants to come back at WrestleMania. She wants to win the title and turn on Lyra the next night. And when I heard it, I was like, 'What? This is a horrible idea. Absolutely horrible idea.' But as it turns out, her coming back and winning the title, if you went on Twitter after that show, I mean, they all cheered Becky and everything, but like very shortly thereafter, there were all the Becky Hogan posts. I didn't know their plan involved losing the titles. I thought she was going to turn on Lyra as champions, and they vacate the titles or whatever. But losing the title and turning on her? It all worked out perfect for a heel turn."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

After being replaced by Becky Lynch, Bayley has spoken about potentially leaving WWE

Bayley is not too happy with the way things have been going in WWE and has spoken about potentially leaving the company in the future, in an interview that dropped soon after she was replaced by Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

Recently, Bayley talked about having other hopes and dreams. She had done a lot with WWE in the last 12 years, and she felt that other women deserved the spot she had in the company. Whether this has anything to do with being replaced by Becky Lynch is uncertain.

Ad

"I have so many other things I want to make it into. I have a year and a half left on this current contract, so we'll see what happens then. [And then what?] Man, I don't know. I think I've done everything I really want to do, not everything. There's still a lot I want to get done, but done so much with WWE and I've been here for already 12 years and there's a huge wave of women coming in that I think are ready to take over, ready to be in those spots," said Bayley.

Ad

Whether she leaves WWE remains to be seen, but The Hugger's contract with the company is up in less than 18 months.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anirban Banerjee Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 8 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 3 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.



Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.



In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books. Know More