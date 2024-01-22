Adam Pearce to announce major title match for Royal Rumble 2024 on WWE RAW? Exploring the possibility

Adam Pearce may have a major title match in store for Royal Rumble 2024. The WWE RAW General Manager could book a blockbuster contest featuring two top tag teams from the red brand. Let’s explore why this match has the potential to happen this Saturday.

The two teams in question are none other than The Judgment Day and DIY. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are one step away from officially becoming the new contenders to the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

Ciampa picked up a win against Finn Balor in their singles match on RAW a couple of weeks ago. DIY then defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh last week on the red brand. They could secure a title match against Balor and Damian Priest based on their record against The Judgment Day.

Since the women’s tag team titles are set to be defended on SmackDown this Friday, Adam Pearce could book the men’s tag team titles for Royal Rumble 2024 on WWE RAW tonight.

Check out the card announced so far below:

Seth Rollins kicks off RAW

CM Punk and Cody Rhodes face-to-face

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest

Ivy Nile vs. Valhalla

Chad Gable vs. Ivar

The Miz vs. Dominik Mysterio

Adam Pearce to announce the world title match for Royal Rumble 2024 on WWE RAW? Analyzing the potential

The fate of the World Heavyweight Championship has been uncertain ever since Seth Rollins suffered his MCL tear on WWE RAW last week. The Visionary will kick off the show this week to give an update on his future.

Expand Tweet

It is possible Rollins could relinquish the title due to his injury. This may force Adam Pearce to schedule a match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship at Royal Rumble 2024. It remains to be seen what the champion will have to say on RAW this week.

Sportskeeda will have full coverage of the show as it airs.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.