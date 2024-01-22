5 matches WWE can add to Royal Rumble 2024 at the last minute

WWE will present the final RAW before Royal Rumble 2024 this week from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA. The company has announced a couple of matches and segments for the upcoming edition of the red brand.

For those wondering about the Royal Rumble card, WWE has thus far confirmed four matches for their blockbuster premium live event. More matches could be announced on RAW this week. Here’s the current line-up for the PLE:

30-man Royal Rumble

30-woman Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. LA Knight vs. Randy Orton – Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

Logan Paul (c) vs. Kevin Owens – United States Championship match

Here are five matches WWE can add to Royal Rumble 2024 on RAW this week:

#5. The Judgment Day vs. DIY for the tag team titles

DIY have been a thorn in The Judgment Day’s side ever since they reunited on Monday Night RAW. Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano have been slowly building themselves up as fan favorites on the red brand. Ciampa even picked up a win against Finn Balor a couple of days ago on RAW.

While they haven’t been officially named as the number one contenders, DIY could challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship on WWE RAW this week. Who knows, fans may get the match this Saturday at Royal Rumble.

#4. Intercontinental title number one contender’s match

Gunther returned to RAW last week and declared for the Men’s Royal Rumble Match. The Ring General vowed to win the match and headline WrestleMania 40. He was one of the final two contestants in the 2023 Royal Rumble.

Gunther entering Royal Rumble 2024 means he may not be defending his Intercontinental Championship at the upcoming premium live event. That being said, WWE could book a number one contender’s match for the title to take place this Saturday.

#3. Ludwig Kaiser vs. Jey Uso

Ludwig Kaiser has been on a path of destruction ever since his partner Giovanni Vinci got injured. For those unaware, Vinci got injured during Imperium’s tag team match against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso. In retaliation, Kaiser took out Kingston two weeks ago on WWE RAW.

He also attacked Xavier Woods backstage last week on the red brand. The assault was interrupted by Jey Uso. It is possible fans could see the Yeet Master in singles action against European Elegance at Royal Rumble.

#2. Rhea Ripley defends her title at Royal Rumble 2024

Rhea Ripley’s last PLE title defense came at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023. The Nightmare retained her Women’s World Championship against Zoey Stark. Ripley would successfully defend her title against Ivy Nile at WWE RAW: Day 1.

There are reports of Ripley defending her title inside the elimination chamber in her home country of Australia next week. Having said that, Mami could defend the title at Tropicana Field this Saturday on the road to WrestleMania.

#1. Triple threat match for the vacant World Heavyweight Championship

Seth Rollins isn’t expected to work Royal Rumble 2024 due to his injury. The Visionary reportedly tore his MCL and meniscus during his world title defense against Jinder Mahal last week on WWE RAW. He’s set to address his injury on the final RAW before Royal Rumble this week.

It is possible Rollins could vacate his title forcing Adam Pearce to determine a new champion at the upcoming PLE. Hypothetically, the match for the world title could feature Jinder Mahal, Drew McIntyre, and Damian Priest because of their recent run-ins with the champion.

What are your predictions for Royal Rumble 2024? Sound off in the comments section below.

