Injury stoppage to major match on WWE RAW: Day 1 after 33-year-old star possibly seriously injured - What exactly happened?

A 33-year-old star may’ve suffered a serious injury on WWE RAW: Day 1. The person in question is none other than Giovanni Vinci. The Imperium member was involved in a tag team match alongside Ludwig Kaiser against Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso.

The injury presumably occurred after Kingston planted Vinci with a drop kick to the face during a turnbuckle spot. The match was immediately stopped as an attendant came to the ring to check on the Imperium member.

Check out the spot below:

We hope Giovanni Vinci will be alright. The drop kick was pretty rough because it connected with the superstar’s face. Plus, it seems Vinci didn’t get his hands up in time to protect his face from the dropkick’s impact. No blame on him, though, because he was mid-air when the drop kick knocked him out.

Which superstar was busted open on WWE RAW: Day 1?

Earlier during the show, Becky Lynch got herself busted open. The Man squared off against Nia Jax in the opening match of WWE RAW: Day 1. Both women put on a great show for the fans at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

Lynch took a punch from Nia Jax to the throat during the match. The spot caused her to spew blood from her mouth. Despite the major setback, the Irish Superstar finished the match. Lynch got planted with a Banzai Drop and failed to kick out.

It seems the feud between these two bitter rivals is far from over. Fans might have to wait to see a rematch between Becky Lynch and Nia Jax.

