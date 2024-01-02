Becky Lynch busted open on WWE RAW: Day 1; Looking at brutal moment

Becky Lynch was busted wide open on WWE RAW: Day 1. The Man squared off against Nia Jax in the opening match of the New Year’s edition of the red brand.

Lynch was seen spewing blood out of her mouth during the match. She busted herself open due to a punch from Nia Jax.

The spot was seemingly a callback to when Nia Jax legitimately broke Becky Lynch’s nose five years ago. Here’s the moment she planted the punch on RAW tonight:

Lynch finished the match even though she was bleeding heavily from her mouth. The former RAW Women’s Champion got hit with a series of brutal moves. She was planted with a Samoan Drop from the second turnbuckle.

Nia Jax finished the match by planting Becky Lynch with a Banzai Drop. The clean win came as a major shock to the WWE Universe. It remains to be seen if the two women will square off in another match somewhere down the line.

Did WWE RAW: Day 1 witness a severe injury?

Kofi Kingston and Jey Uso versus Imperium (Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci) occurred after Becky Lynch versus Nia Jax. Vinci attempted a takedown on Kingston from the turnbuckle but got hit with a dropkick instead.

The match was called off after Vinci struggled to get up from the dropkick. It is possible the 33-year-old star could’ve suffered a concussion due to the dropkick to the face.

Check out the spot below:

We wish Becky Lynch and Giovanni Vinci a swift recovery after what happened at WWE RAW: Day 1.

