WWE RAW Live Results (January 1, 2024): Former WWE Champion confirmed to return!

Back from break and Becky hit the Molly-Go-Round on Nia for a two count. This was after a sunset flip powerbomb off of the ropes during the break, wow! Becky charges at Nia, but Jax pulls Lynch down onto the bottom rope. She attempts a leg drop on the apron but Becky moves and then hits a baseball slide. The Man jumps from the apron only to be punched. She then tries to punch Becky again but instead hits the barricade! Nia then charges at Becky but Lynch moves again and Nia crashes into the ringside barrier.
