WWE RAW Live Results (January 1, 2024): Former WWE Champion confirmed to return!

Check out the results for WWE RAW right here.

06:46 (IST)2 JAN 2024

Back from break and Becky hit the Molly-Go-Round on Nia for a two count. This was after a sunset flip powerbomb off of the ropes during the break, wow! 

Becky charges at Nia, but Jax pulls Lynch down onto the bottom rope. She attempts a leg drop on the apron but Becky moves and then hits a baseball slide. The Man jumps from the apron only to be punched. She then tries to punch Becky again but instead hits the barricade! Nia then charges at Becky but Lynch moves again and Nia crashes into the ringside barrier. 

06:41 (IST)2 JAN 2024

Becky makes a mistake next trying to suplex Nia. She manages to keep momentum with a flipping stone in the corner and hits a few more big strikes. Becky then climbs to the top rope and hits a big missile dropkick for the two count! This one will continue after the break.

06:40 (IST)2 JAN 2024

Loud "Becky" chants echo out early on, but Nia uses her power to try to throw Becky around. The Man is quick, though, and evades Nia at first before being slammed hard. Nia then charges into the corner and splashes Becky. Despite Nia being the hometown star, San Diego is not behind her at all. 

Nia uses the ropes to choke Becky, but The Man hits a jawbreaker to try to gain momentum. She avoids a few power moves from Nia and begins firing up with several big strikes. Becky charges at Nia but Jax catches her in a bear hug. Becky slides out and avoids a big sit down splash. She then hits a flipping neckbreaker.

06:38 (IST)2 JAN 2024

After Becky Lynch made her way to the ring, WWE transitioned to a video package hyping up her match with Nia Jax. While people can feel however they want about the performers, it is great to see such emphasis put onto a feud.

Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jaz

This one starts off with immediate disrespect with shoves and a slap!

06:33 (IST)2 JAN 2024

WWE RAW Day 1 kicks off with the intro video package. From there, Michael Cole is in the ring alongside Wade Barrett for a sold out show! They quickly run down the show. They then confirm the rumors of a former WWE Champion returning tonight!

As soon as their run down ends, Becky Lynch's music hits. This should be a big one!




06:27 (IST)2 JAN 2024

Welcome to Sportskeeda's coverage of WWE RAW Day 1. This special edition of the red brand is the first of 2024 and will be absolutely stacked. The following has been promoted for the show:

- Seth Rollins vs. Drew McIntyre for the World Heavyweight Championship.
- Rhea Ripley vs. Ivy Nile for the Women's World Championship.
- Tegan Nox & Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark to become number one contender.
- Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax.
- Triple H has teased a former WWE champion appearing.


