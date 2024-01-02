Major CM Punk announcement made on WWE RAW: Day 1

During the Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW, WWE unveiled a significant announcement concerning CM Punk's upcoming appearance.

Earlier in the day, a report from Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select revealed that Punk was backstage at this week's show. This sparked speculation about his potential on-screen appearance since he hadn't been previously advertised for the event.

His backstage presence was seemingly confirmed when RAW star Indi Hartwell shared a picture with Punk before the show began.

WWE, however, has put an end to these speculations with their recent announcement. The Best In The World is set to return to action on next Monday's episode of RAW.

"DO WE HAVE EVERYBODY'S ATTENTION NOW? @CMPunk returns to #Raw next Monday!"

Punk has already confirmed his entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match with the aim of securing victory and potentially going on to headline WrestleMania 40.

It will also be intriguing to see what The Second City Saint has to say during next week's show.

