5 Ways Triple H can handle the Seth Rollins situation ahead of WrestleMania 40

Triple H seems to have a huge Seth Rollins situation ahead of WWE WrestleMania 40. The Visionary tore his MCL and meniscus in the lead-up to the Biggest Show of the Year. There’s no word on how long he’ll be out of action.

The World Heavyweight Champion is presumably still factored into The Game’s WrestleMania plan at the time of the writing. Rollins versus CM Punk is the rumored direction for WWE’s most popular Premium Live Event of the Year.

Here are five ways Triple H can handle the Seth Rollins situation on the road to WrestleMania 40:

#5. Write him off TV with no changes to his title status

WWE has confirmed that Seth Rollins will kick off RAW on January 22, where he’s set to provide an update on his injury.

It is worth mentioning that he suffered an MCL and meniscus tear during his match against Jinder Mahal this past Monday on the red brand.

Triple H could have his top champion on RAW announce a hiatus to recover from injury without getting him to relinquish the belt.

Rollins has proven time and again he’s a fighting champion. He has proudly represented the title and doesn’t need to vacate it.

#4. Seth Rollins vacates the world title

Rollins won the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions. He has since defended the title on weekly television, house shows, and Premium Live Events. He’s been a workhorse of the division in every sense of the word.

That being said, relinquishing the title seems to be a probable scenario. The Monday Night Messiah could announce to vacate his title due to his injury. Adam Pearce could then determine the future of the title.

#3. Damian Priest cashes in

Damian Priest’s failure to successfully cash in his contract has fans running out of patience. The Archer of Infamy has tried countless times to cash in on the World Heavyweight Championship.

He was stopped in his tracks by Drew McIntyre this past Monday on RAW.

Priest could finally have his moment on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

Hypothetically, the Judgment Day member would interrupt Seth Rollins’ announcement and take advantage of his injury to become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

#2. The new champion gets crowned at Elimination Chamber

It’s been long since the World Heavyweight Championship was defended inside the Elimination Chamber. Triple H knows what supporting the title inside the brutal structure feels like.

After all, he’s experienced the brutality firsthand.

WWE’s Chief Content Officer could book the world title to be defended inside the Elimination Chamber in February 2024.

Ideally, the chamber match would feature six former challengers to the World Heavyweight Championship.

#1. Rollins vs. Punk is still on for WWE WrestleMania 40

Seth Rollins versus CM Punk seems to be the plan for WrestleMania 40. The roles could be reversed on the road to the Biggest Show of the Year.

Supposedly, Punk failed to win the Royal Rumble but won the world title inside the Elimination Chamber.

Rollins wins a number one contender’s match on a RAW post-Elimination Chamber, earning the opportunity to face his longtime rival for a title that’s become synonymous with him on the red brand.

