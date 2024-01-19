WWE to force Seth Rollins to vacate the World title? Analyzing the likelihood

Seth Rollins recently made headlines after reports stated that he suffered an injury after his title match on this week's WWE RAW. While there is still no confirmation of his current health status, the recent actions of the Stamford-based promotion may have worried some fans.

Seth Rollins defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal this week on WWE RAW. Even with Indus Sher in the way and another attempted cash-in by Damian Priest, The Visionary prevailed and came out on top.

However, concerns regarding his health emerged when it was reported that he tweaked his knee and had trouble walking, which is why he needed assistance heading backstage after the match. It was later added that he was scheduled for an MRI, and the results would return within this week.

While no news emerged about his current condition, a recent development has worried fans. It was noted that the World Heavyweight Champion is no longer being advertised for the upcoming RAW episodes and the following weeks. His next appearance for the show will be on February 12, 2024.

Despite all of this, fans should not be that worried just yet. Seth's removal from the upcoming RAW episodes could be a precaution so he could rest. If his injury can be healed in a month or so, there's no need for him to vacate the title.

Additionally, the Stamford-based promotion will ensure their plans for him at WrestleMania 40 remain intact. This is probably why they have removed Rollins from future shows but won't vacate the title.

What other injuries does Seth Rollins reveal have been bugging him?

Seth suffered a serious knee injury in 2015.

The Visionary is no stranger to injuries, much like every other wrestler. In 2015, he tore his ACL, MCL, and medial meniscus, which saw him out of action for several months. However, it looks like he still dealt with other issues aside from his knee.

During an appearance at IMPAULSIVE in August 2023, Seth revealed that he had had issues with his knees before WrestleMania 39, his neck was acting up, and his lower back had been giving him problems since 2019. He revealed he might even need surgery for it. Rollins added that he was also undergoing stem cell treatments, but they were only temporarily helpful since it doesn't require time off.

Which WWE star was Seth Rollins rumored to face at WrestleMania 40?

One of the long-awaited feuds fans are looking forward to heading into WrestleMania 40 is Seth Rollins vs. CM Punk. This is why fans hope that whatever The Visionary has is not too serious.

It remains to be seen what will be the status of the World Heavyweight Champion in the following weeks.

