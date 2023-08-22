Seth Rollins injury: What did he previously say about his back issues? Potential hint towards hiatus

Seth Rollins' injury seems to be getting worse with every passing day. The Visionary has been working through back issues for years. He also briefly opened up about his nagging injuries on the latest episode of WWE RAW.

Seth Rollins' injury was one of the many subjects the World Heavyweight Champion divulged during his appearance on IMPAULSIVE in July. The top star told Logan Paul he's been nursing multiple injuries for years.

“My knee's been bugging me since before WrestleMania. I was having issues with that. My neck's been acting up, my lower back has been at me since 2019. Probably should get some surgery on that, but trying to just do whatever I can to make sure I don't need it because I have a couple of stress fractures back there,” he said.

The 37-year-old star further stated that he underwent stem cell treatment for his injuries while working a full-time WWE schedule. However, as Rollins would admit, the treatment could only provide him with short-term relief.

"So I tried some stem cells. I've done a couple of stem cell treatments and I found that they were temporarily helpful, and I wasn't taking time off, so I wasn't just idling while I was on the stem cells. I was still working pretty much a full-time schedule with WWE, so I found that temporarily helpful, but long-term, it kind of had faded off a little bit. So I'd say I got about maybe four, five months of okay, alright." [H/T PostWrestling]

Seth Rollins' injury was referenced on the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Drip Gold told Jackie Redmond in a backstage interview segment he doesn't know how long he can continue to wrestle with his injuries continuously bugging him.

Despite the injury scare, Rollins will be in action at Payback against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins' injury to cost him his world title at Payback 2023? Looking at the possibility

Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Shinsuke Nakamura at Payback 2023. This match could potentially main event the September 2 premium live event at the PPG Paints Arena.

However, the injury could force Rollins to drop the title to the King of Strong Style at Payback. WWE is using Rollins' back troubles to build up his feud with Nakamura on the road to Payback. Nakamura also used his back injury to play mind games with him last week on RAW.

The two will meet face-to-face next week on the red brand. It remains to be seen how the storyline will move forward for the two stalwarts.

