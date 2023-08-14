WWE Payback 2023: Jimmy Uso vs. Jey Uso & 4 other possible main events

WWE Payback 2023 is still weeks from going down, but that isn't stopping fans from predicting the show's main event. As usual, The Bloodline (minus Roman Reigns) is heavily anticipated to main event the September 2 premium live event.

The Tribal Chief was injured during his Tribal Combat against Jey Uso at SummerSlam 2023. He isn't expected to work WWE television for the next couple of weeks, although there's still a chance he could make a brief appearance at WWE Payback 2023.

With that said, here are four picks for the possible main event of Payback:

#1. Jimmy vs. Jey Uso is the rumored favorite to main event WWE Payback 2023

Jimmy Uso cost Jey Uso his opportunity at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and Tribal Chiefdom at SummerSlam 2023. Jimmy tried to explain to his twin he did that because he didn't want Jey to turn into an egotistical and manipulative person like Roman Reigns. Jey still took him out with a superkick before 'quitting' WWE on SmackDown last week.

The shocking events apparently planted seeds for a match between Jimmy and Jey Uso at Payback. The Usos have already main evened multiple premium live events this year, including WrestleMania 39. Fans shouldn't be surprised if the WWE Payback 2023 main event features a brother versus brother clash for the ages.

#2. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Seth Rollins for the world title

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't had many opportunities lately, but it appears that's about to change. The King of Strong Style has been reportedly repackaged to play an edgier character on WWE RAW. He confirmed his new attitude by taking out Seth Rollins with a stiff knee strike after their six-man tag team main event last Monday.

The former WWE Intercontinental Champion will appear on RAW tonight to explain his attack on the World Heavyweight Champion, presumably leading to a title match at Payback. Rollins vs. Nakamura is an interesting match on paper and is a top contender to main event the September 2 premium live event.

#3. Finn Balor vs. Damian Priest for the Money in the Bank briefcase

All is not well in The Judgment Day. The top faction has been having trouble keeping a check on their internal differences lately. The issues are only likely to escalate on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW this week. This might lead to the inclusion of Balor's former protégé JD McDonagh in the group.

The former Jordan Devlin has suggested Priest do something about his briefcase. The Irish Ace's words could cause the Archer of Infamy to put his briefcase on the line against the Demon Prince in the main event of WWE Payback 2023.

#4. Cody Rhodes inserts himself in the world title picture

Cody Rhodes is here to finish his story, but his story only concerns the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. That, however, hasn't stopped The American Nightmare from teasing a potential World Heavyweight Championship program with Seth Rollins.

Rhodes and Rollins teamed up with Nakamura last week on WWE RAW. The two men also showed mutual respect to each other after the match. It is possible Triple H could book Rhodes to take on Rollins and Nakamura at the same time at Payback.

#5. Rhea Ripley defends her title against Raquel Rodriguez in the main event

Rhea Ripley versus Raquel Rodriguez was heavily anticipated for SummerSlam 2023, but that match didn't happen. Mami injured her real-life friend in a backstage attack weeks before the Biggest Party of the Summer. Rodriguez responded by attacking Ripley last week on RAW.

With The Nightmare rumored to defend her title at WWE Payback 2023, this match has all the potential to main event the show. Both Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez are dependable performers and have what it takes to main event a premium live event over the Women's World Championship.

How would you book WWE Payback 2023 card? Let us know in the comments section below!

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here