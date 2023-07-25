Shinsuke Nakamura confirms heel turn this week on WWE RAW

Shinsuke Nakamura has confirmed his heel turn after interfering in a match tonight on RAW.

Shinsuke Nakamura hasn't had the best of times in recent weeks during his rivalry with Bronson Reed and Ricochet. His matches were constantly getting interrupted by either of them.

Although that rivalry has ended, Nakamura is still struggling to catch a break as Tommaso Ciampa was the latest to interfere in his match when he attacked Bronson Reed last week. This resulted in Nakamura getting disqualified. An irate Nakamura kicked Ciampa in the face following the interference.

Tonight on RAW, Ciampa went one-on-one with Reed in a hard-hitting match. They put on a brutal affair. However, Nakamura made his presence felt when he showed up at ringside. The Blackheart repeatedly told him to leave, but he didn't listen.

This allowed Reed to capitalize and attack Tommaso Ciampa with a diving shoulder block. He then hit the tsunami for the win.

With this interference, it is almost certainly confirmed that Nakamura has officially turned heel. This could help start a program between the two men in the future.

