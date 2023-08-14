Former champion to finally join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight after hinting at it? Exploring the possibility

A lot is going on with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW. There’s trouble at home for the popular faction, and it only keeps getting worse. Finn Balor and Damian Priest aren’t clearly on the best of terms, and that has apparently allowed a former champion to make his move. The persona might end up joining the group full-time tonight on the red brand.

The star in question is none other than JD McDonagh. The Irish Ace has been teasing his inclusion in The Judgment Day for the past couple of weeks. His social media activity also suggests that the former Cruiserweight Champion is looking to join his former mentor Finn Balor in the faction, and that could finally happen on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.

WWE apparently also teased a feud between McDonagh and Priest last week on the red brand. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion was talking to Balor when Mr. Money in the Bank interrupted their backstage talk. After a bit of back and forth between Priest and Balor, McDonagh told Priest he should get rid of the briefcase.

It is possible that WWE could set up a feud between Priest and McDonagh for the Money in the Bank contract on RAW. The Archer of Infamy has been having a lot of trouble trying to cash in the contract lately. He might even lose it to the former NXT UK star at WWE’s next premium live event, Payback.

How will The Judgment Day fare on WWE RAW this week?

The Judgment Day runs Monday Night RAW. The faction has successfully handled its business on the red brand. That could, however, change on the upcoming episode of the show.

Tonight’s edition of WWE RAW could see Finn Balor and Damian Priest finally come to blows due to JD McDonagh’s mind games. Rhea Ripley could walk away from the group in the aftermath of a potential brawl between the Demon Prince and the Archer of Infamy.

Dissension within the faction is only a matter of time if Balor and Priest cannot sort out their differences. It remains to be seen how things will pan out when RAW emanates live from the Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

What are your predictions for the show? Let us know in the comments section below!

Find out Kevin Nash's special message to Shawn Michaels right here