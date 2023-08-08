Damian Priest to lose his Money in the Bank briefcase to 33-year-old WWE star? Analyzing the possibility!

Finn Balor blamed his SummerSlam 2023 loss on Damian Priest during the latest episode of WWE RAW. The Prince told The Archer of Infamy that his Money in the Bank briefcase was causing problems for The Judgment Day. Balor’s comments were seconded by a 33-year-old WWE star. The star is none other than JD McDonagh.

The Irish Ace suggested Damian Priest get rid of the Money in the Bank contract. Priest might be forced to put his briefcase on the line against McDonagh following the backstage segment on WWE RAW this week. McDonagh could soon challenge Priest to put his briefcase on the line after he and Finn Balor side with each other.

The former United States Champion clearly didn’t like McDonagh’s suggestion and was about to confront him before he was stopped by Rhea Ripley. Balor, on the other hand, seemed to agree with his fellow Irishman.

The former WWE Universal Champion told Priest he had no reason to doubt McDonagh’s words because of their history together. For those unaware, the former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was taught the ropes by Balor and Paul Tracey.

The master and student had a match against each other at NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool in 2019. McDonagh (then known as Jordan Devlin) was scheduled to face Travis Banks but injured him ahead of the match, forcing NXT UK officials to book Balor against his protégé.

JD McDonagh could help Finn Balor against Damian Priest

Former NXT star JD McDonagh was first seen talking to his mentor several months ago on WWE RAW. Their conversation was interrupted by Damian Priest, who couldn’t help but ask Balor about McDonagh. The Irish Ace also expressed his support for his mentor after SummerSlam.

The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion tweeted a three-word message after the event, seemingly taking sides with Balor against Priest. Fans shouldn’t be surprised if Triple H books Balor and McDonagh in a tag team match against Priest and Dominik Mysterio sometime in the future.

The former Jordan Devlin also took out Sami Zayn ahead of his six-man tag team match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW tonight. It remains to be seen if his involvement will give Balor all the more reasons to kick Damian Priest out of his group.

