Former champion to side with Finn Balor following SummerSlam 2023 loss? Analyzing the 3 words

Finn Balor suffered an embarrassing loss at SummerSlam 2023. The Demon Prince failed to beat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at the Biggest Party of the Summer. A former champion tweeted in support of Balor after his loss.

The star is none other than JD McDonagh. The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion tweeted a three-word message after his former mentor’s SummerSlam 2023 loss. McDonagh said Balor “deserves better.” He might side with the Demon Prince amid the whole Judgment Day drama.

You can check out the tweet below:

Triple H might even book him to team up with Finn Balor against Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio. It is also possible the Irish Ace could replace Balor as the leader of The Judgment Day.

WWE had teased McDonagh’s inclusion in The Judgment Day during a previous episode of Monday Night RAW. The former Jordan Devlin was seen talking to Balor in a backstage segment. McDonagh left the conversation after Priest showed up.

It is worth mentioning that McDonagh was also part of SummerSlam 2023 card. The 33-year-old star was one of the 25 participants in the Slim Jim Battle Royal. McDonagh was eliminated by Omos in the match, which was won by LA Knight.

How did Finn Balor suffer SummerSlam 2023 loss?

Finn Balor squared off against Seth Rollins at the Biggest Party of the Summer. The Visionary made sure to play mind games with his opponent ahead of their high-profile match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

The match saw run-ins from Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley as well. The Archer of Infamy tried to convince Balor to take out Rollins with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but he refused to listen to his partner.

In the closing moments of the match, due to some miscommunication between Balor and Priest, Rollins was to reverse the momentum in his favor. The Visionary pinned the Demon Prince following a Curb Stomp on the briefcase at SummerSlam 2023 to pin his opponent and retain the championship.

Did you like the ending to the match? Let us know in the comment section below!

