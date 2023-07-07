WWE RAW Superstar to replace Finn Balor in The Judgment Day at SummerSlam? Speculating massive swerve

Finn Balor is expected to represent The Judgment Day at SummerSlam. The 41-year-old star is likely to challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship in a rematch from their encounter at Money in the Bank 2023. However, Balor might be replaced by a certain RAW Superstar on the road to the biggest event of the summer.

The star in question is none other than JD McDonagh. WWE has been dropping subtle hints of the Irish Ace potentially joining The Judgment Day for the past several weeks on RAW. Fans might witness an angle where JD is talked into replacing Finn Balor in The Judgment Day at SummerSlam or turns his back on his former mentor.

After all, it was Balor who taught McDonagh everything he knows about wrestling years before their arrival in the WWE. The former Universal Champion also told his protégé to focus on making an impact instead of making friends in the business during a previous conversation.

"The important thing is not to make friends, it's to make an impact — you can do that, JD," Balor told McDonagh.

The two superstars were seen talking to each other backstage on an episode of WWE RAW before Money in the Bank. McDonagh quickly left as soon as Damian Priest showed up. Balor wanted to know if Priest intended to cash in the contract on him in case he won the World Heavyweight Championship from Rollins.

The Archer of Infamy would go on to win the Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match in London on July 1. His actions, however, ended up costing Finn Balor his world title match against Rollins later in the night.

Will Finn Balor and The Judgment Day stay intact on the road to SummerSlam?

Fans have continued to spot signs of implosion in the stable on the road to the biggest event of the summer. Balor and Priest were once again at odds after Finn inadvertently prevented the Archer of Infamy from cashing in his contract this past Monday on RAW. WWE cameras even captured the rising tension between the group members in a behind-the-curtain video.

It seems we will soon witness a face turn from one of them, either on the road to SummerSlam or at the event itself. For now, Finn Balor and The Judgment Day are focused on keeping the NXT Champion in check as they travel to the Performance Center on the invitation of Carmelo Hayes next Tuesday.

How do you think the segment will go down next Tuesday on WWE NXT? Let us know in the comments section below!

