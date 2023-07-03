33-year-old star to finally join The Judgment Day on WWE RAW? Aftermath of MITB

Tonight's WWE RAW will feature many aftermaths of the recently concluded Money in the Bank event. One status fans want to see is The Judgment Day after Finn Balor and Damian Priest had an intense face-off. If history repeats itself, tonight's Monday show is not to miss.

It should be noted that last year on an episode of WWE RAW after Hell in a Cell, The Judgment Day kicked out their founder, Edge, after Finn Balor was added to the group. Interestingly, one person rumored to join the stable for a while now is former NXT star, JD McDonagh.

Tensions between Balor and Priest may heat up on tonight's WWE RAW. If this happens, the 33-year-old's debut in the group could result in Damian getting attacked and replaced.

With SummerSlam coming up, there's a possibility that the Stamford-based promotion will continue to tease regarding the break up in the lead-up to the event. Still, it's a significant moment that fans should look out for.

What happened between Damian Priest and Finn Balor at Money in the Bank?

Only Rhea Ripley did not have a MITB match in The Judgment Day

The recently concluded premium live event opened with the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, where Damian Priest was one of the contestants. The heavy favorite in the match was LA Knight, but the WWE RAW star ultimately got the win.

Finn Balor then battled Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. Towards the end, Balor was about the deliver the Coup De Grace when Damian appeared with the contract. The moment distracted Finn and cost him the title.

What did Damian Priest say regarding the tensions with Finn Balor ahead of WWE RAW?

Although the tension between The Prince and Mr. Money in the Bank 2023 is slowly getting frequent and major, the latter believes this should not be looked into further.

During the post-show press conference, Damian expressed that Finn was like a brother and that everything was okay. He also explained that he had no intentions on cashing in on Balor during his World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins.

"Look, sometimes there are misunderstandings, and to be fair, we have had few lately. But, as far as The Judgment Day is concerned or Finn Balor and I are concerned, we're brothers, everything is good. I think he wasn't sure if I was there to cash in on him, which wasn't the goal, it wasn't an idea of mine, I did not want to do that (...) I wanted Seth to feel the pressure of me possibly cashing in and I wanted Finn to win the title."

It will be interesting to see how Finn Balor and Damian Priest's relationship will affect tonight's WWE RAW after what transpired in MITB 2023.

