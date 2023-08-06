Seth Rollins' SummerSlam look was a tribute to huge moment 7 years ago: Find out the hidden reference

Seth Rollins entered SummerSlam 2023 as the reigning and defending World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary put his title on the line against Finn Balor of The Judgment Day. Rollins also brought back a belonging from the past to play mind games with the Prince.

Seth Rollins’ Summerslam look was a tribute to his match against Finn Balor seven years ago. The Drip God wore the same vest he donned for his SummerSlam 2016 entrance. WWE’s commentary team acknowledged Rollins’ mind games against his bitter opponent.

Tonight’s World Heavyweight Championship match between Rollins and Balor also featured a major call-back to their 2016 encounter. The Demon Prince delivered a barricade powerbomb to the champion during the match.

It was the same spot that dislocated Balor’s shoulder at the Biggest Party of the Summer seven years ago. Balor won the match that night but was forced to relinquish the WWE Universal Championship the following night on RAW.

The Judgment Day leader got the words “Seven years” tattooed on his shoulder for his match against Rollins tonight. Balor showed the new tattoo after he took off his vest ahead of the big match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Was Finn Balor able to defeat Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2023?

Balor entered the match with a lot of anger and frustration toward Rollins. The two superstars put on a solid match for the 59,000+ fans in attendance and millions watching at home. Unfortunately for Balor, the match didn’t end in his favor.

Damian Priest arrived to help his friend during the closing moments of the match. The Archer of Infamy took out Seth Rollins with a hard strike, but the Visionary somehow kicked out. Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley also showed up to help Balor.

However, a miscommunication between Balor and Priest allowed Rollins to hit his opponent with a curb stomp on the Money in the Bank briefcase for the win. The Visionary walked away from the ring still the World Heavyweight Champion.

Did you enjoy the match? Let us know in the comment section below!

A current Champion reveals why he hesitated in signing with WWE here