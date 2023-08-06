LA Knight to get title shot after SummerSlam 2023 win? Here's the clue you missed!

LA Knight claimed a monumental win at SummerSlam 2023. The Megastar bested 24 other men to win the Slim Jim Battle Royal at The Biggest Party of the Summer. With the win, Knight might’ve just earned himself a future WWE title opportunity.

Corey Graves mentioned during the match that WWE officials were carefully observing the action to award a potential title shot to the winner. WWE might announce a future title match involving LA Knight next week on SmackDown.

SummerSlam 2023 marked the Megastar’s first premium live event win since he arrived on the main roster in 2022. Knight lost to Bray Wyatt in their infamous Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble 2023. He failed to win the Men’s Money in the Bank briefcase at the namesake event on July 1, 2023.

Knight and Sheamus were announced as the first two entrants in the Slim Jim Battle Royal last week on SmackDown. The two superstars got into a heated exchange backstage that ended with Adam Pearce booking a match between the two.

That match took place last night on SmackDown. The two superstars barely avoided injury during their one-on-one confrontation. Knight was able to pin the 12-time champion following a distraction by The Miz.

How LA Knight got his SummerSlam 2023 moment?

LA Knight entered Ford Field to a massive pop. The Megastar talked trashed as he walked to the ring for his Slim Jim Battle Royal. The over-the-top-rope elimination match-up also featured the likes of AJ Styles, Karrion Kross, Chad Gable, and others.

Knight had fan support throughout the match. The former Million Dollar champion got a massive pop when he eliminated Bronson Reed during the final moments of the match. He was also able to eliminate Sheamus for the win.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book LA Knight following his big win at SummerSlam 2023.

