Who made the botch during LA Knight vs. Sheamus on SmackDown? Taking a look at the shaky move!

On SmackDown this week, LA Knight faced Sheamus in a singles match to open the event. While Knight won the match and garnered a huge reaction from the crowd, the end of the contest raised interest among fans for a different reason. The reason behind the interest was a botch that occurred during the match.

While Sheamus was on the top rope, Knight's attempt to meet him there was unsuccessful. This led to the WWE Universe questioning who made the botch between the two competitors. The answer to the question is that they were both responsible for what happened.

Given LA Knight's uneasiness to balance on the rope during his initial attempt to reach Sheamus, it could be said that the botch was first made by Knight. However, when he recovered, Sheamus seemed to give way and both wrestlers eventually fell outside the ring.

Despite the botch happening, the match between Knight and Sheamus was highly entertaining. It served as the perfect appetizer before the main course that is set to take place at SummerSlam when these two men compete in a 12-Man Battle Royal.

LA Knight shared his thoughts ahead of the SummerSlam Battle Royal

Given the meteoric rise of LA Knight, fans were shocked when the 40-year-old failed to win the Money in the Bank. This shock was met with further disappointment when Knight was again on the losing side in the US Championship Invitational.

These losses led to questions about when Knight would receive a push. As per reports, the 40-year-old will be pushed at and after SummerSlam. These reports now seem true considering Knight will take part in a 12-man Battle Royal at the PLE. When asked about how he felt competing at the event, Knight said:

"Ready to go Savage and Snap into a win. #BattleRoyal @SlimJim #ad #SummerSlam."

Check out what LA Knight said in the video below:

At the SummerSlam Battle Royal, Knight will rub his shoulders against some of the best talents from RAW and SmackDown. While winning the competition won't be easy for Knight, this is something he will have to do for himself and his fans if he wants to keep the momentum going.

Considering his last PLE led to a disappointing result for him and his fans, a victory at SummerSlam could help consolidate the same. If Knight wins the Battle Royal at SummerSlam, it will be interesting to see how WWE books the 40-year-old in the future.

