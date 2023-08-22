Shinsuke Nakamura finally shares what he whispered to Seth Rollins on WWE RAW; makes stunning injury revelation

Seth Rollins is not 100%, and it appears that everyone knows about his weakness now, which is an open secret on WWE RAW this week. Last week on the show, he was stunned before an assault as his title challenger whispered something to him. Shinsuke Nakamura has now revealed what he whispered.

Last week, Seth Rollins gave Shinsuke Nakamura the World Heavyweight Title shot the star wanted. This came after the star was attacked the week before by Nakamura, who had teamed with him. The fact that he was blindsided didn't stop Rollins from giving him a shot.

Still, after whispering to Seth last week, Nakamura attacked him again, leaving him lying in the ring before walking out.

Now, the star has revealed what he said on RAW. He told Seth, "I know about your back."

According to Nakamura, in a stunning revelation, Seth Rollins has been carrying a back injury for years. He has continued wrestling with it, but he is always in pain. The star told the champion that he knew about his weakness. He would be focusing on it in their coming feud.

Rollins now has something else to focus on in their coming matches.

