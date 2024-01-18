Is Seth Rollins injured? All we know about the WWE World Champion's status

Seth Rollins took on Jinder Mahal on the January 15, 2024 edition of Monday Night RAW. The Visionary retained the World Heavyweight Championship but suffered a legitimate injury in the process.

Following the match, The Visionary was witnessed walking with a limp. BWE tweeted about the World Heavyweight Champion’s condition, and revealed that Rollins had tweaked his knee. It was followed with another update where BWE revealed that The Visionary was okay.

Even though Rollins had to be helped backstage, after a while he did manage to put weight on his left leg and walk on his own. He was scheduled for an MRI, but it’s well established that if his recovery time is three months or more, it will spell disaster for WWE’s plans and Rollins’ current wave of success.

Seth Rollins was described as looking ‘worried’ following his match against Jinder Mahal on Monday Night RAW. He wasn’t too pessimistic about the severity of the injury, but was upset over the situation while trying his best to keep a positive attitude.

WWE will look to investigate his injury more this week, following which fans will know whether or not The Visionary will have to vacate the title.

Wrestling veteran believes CM Punk shouldn’t win Seth Rollins’ championship

CM Punk is scheduled to compete in the 2024 Royal Rumble. Prior to being confirmed for the men’s match, the Second City Saint had teased a feud with Seth Rollins. Punk is the current favorite to emerge as the winner of the men’s match.

Wrestling veteran Konnan spoke about Punk possibly winning the World Heavyweight Championship after winning the Royal Rumble. He believes WWE shouldn’t put the gold on Punk just yet.

"Let him prove himself to the boys in the company. Giving it to him would be too quick and I don't think would be good for morale. What's another year, redeeming yourself, you know, showing good faith and the chase."

CM Punk has been announced for Elimination Chamber as well, but his exact role in the event is unknown.

