Seth Rollins no longer being advertised for WWE RAW - Reports

Seth Rollins has been taken off advertising for next week's episode of WWE RAW after reportedly suffering an injury.

The World Heavyweight Champion faced Jinder Mahal in the main event of this week's episode of RAW. The match saw both talents go to war with the title on the line, but ultimately, Rollins retained against the Modern-day Maharaja.

However, reports came out stating that he suffered an injury on his left leg and was seen to be facing difficulty while walking. This update left a lot of his fans concerned for his immediate future as a fighting champion and his upcoming program with CM Punk.

Now, news of the official venue for Monday Night RAW removing him as the advertised talent makes things seem worse than previously thought.

It's far from good news for Seth Rollins' fanbase and those who are pulling for him to get back up for the dream feud with Punk to come to fruition soon.

Seth Rollins might miss WrestleMania 40, per reports

The Visionary hasn't been taking it slow ever since he became the WWE World Heavyweight Champion and has been the definition of a fighting champ. He has put his title on the line against several stars numerous times.

As noted, it's been reported that Rollins reportedly suffered an injury on his left leg during his last match. Things are not looking too good for him now, with the extent of his injury not yet known.

Dave Meltzer provided an update on his condition. He stated that if the injury is severe enough, it can eliminate his chances of actively competing and have him possibly miss WrestleMania 40. He said things will become clear for his immediate future once Rollins undergoes an MRI for the injury.

"I just know [Seth Rollins is] getting an MRI and then we'll find out. Basically I was told it could be something minor, could be something worse. We won't know until the MRI result comes back," said Meltzer.

Fans fear the worst for The Visionary and are hoping his injury isn't revealed to be severe enough to strip him of the world title and put the dream feud with Punk on hold. Hopefully, the injury is minor, and Rollins is taken off of RAW to give him some rest and recover in due time.

