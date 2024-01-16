Seth Rollins could miss WrestleMania 40 - Reports

Seth Rollins retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Jinder Mahal on last night's episode of WWE RAW. However, the aftermath of it caused a lot of concern for him.

The Visionary suffered an injury to his left leg during the match with Mahal, with various reports stating he was helped to the back. The extent of Rollins' injury is unknown, but the worst is feared.

Dave Meltzer reported on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that there's a chance the injury is severe enough to rule Seth Rollins out of WrestleMania 40. Anything with a recovery time of three months or above would spell disaster:

"I just know (Seth Rollins is) getting an MRI and then we'll find out. Basically I was told it could be something minor, could be something worse. We won't know until the MRI result comes back," said Meltzer.

Rollins has been rumored to face CM Punk in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania 40. While he might be okay, there is a possibility that WWE may need to change their plans:

"This would be a bad time if he needs to be out for a couple of months. Really really bad. He's got a big program and everything, he's got a championship. If it's a week, it's a week. You know, whatever. If it's three months (...) Eight months would not be good. It'd really kill a lot of momentum and be frustrating for him. Three months would be not the greatest either. He'd miss WrestleMania for three months, yeah," Meltzer added.

It remains to be seen how much time Seth Rollins is forced to miss due to this injury. Hopefully, it isn't too serious, and he will return as quickly as possible.

What if Seth Rollins misses WrestleMania 40?

WWE needs to have a backup plan for CM Punk at WrestleMania 40 in case Rollins' injury is serious. While any other match would feel underwhelming, there is one option that could cause some excitement.

Punk's promo with Drew McIntyre last week caused quite the buzz across the wrestling world. They will likely face each other soon, so WWE can instead book the match for The Show of Shows if The Visionary can't go. It would be a great match for The Scottish Warrior to go out on.

